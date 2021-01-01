Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A2 Core vs Galaxy A10 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A2 Core vs Galaxy A10

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy A2 Core (with Exynos 7 Octa 7870) that was released on April 15, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A10, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A2 Core
  • Weighs 26 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10
  • Has a 1.2 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 2600 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 12.68% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 2GB versus 1GB
  • 23% higher pixel density (271 vs 220 PPI)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A2 Core
vs
Galaxy A10

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 5 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 540 x 960 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19:9
PPI 220 ppi 271 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 68.92% 81.6%
Display tests
RGB color space - 90%
PWM - 77 Hz
Response time - 22 ms
Contrast - 2050:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A2 Core
n/a
Galaxy A10
428 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 141.6 mm (5.57 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 71 mm (2.8 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 142 gramm (5.01 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A2 Core
68.92%
Galaxy A10 +18%
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A2 Core and Samsung Galaxy A10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
Max. clock 1600 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T830 MP1 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 600 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~23 GFLOPS ~64 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 1 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Android Go One UI 2.0
OS size - 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2600 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 5 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable Yes No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:15 hr 2:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 5 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (5 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 4

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced April 2019 February 2019
Release date April 2019 March 2019
Launch price ~ 62 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.53 W/kg 0.321 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.09 W/kg 1.09 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A10 is definitely a better buy.

