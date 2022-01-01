Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A20 vs Pixel 6a – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A20 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on March 18, 2019, against the Google Pixel 6a, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 38 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 5.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (759K versus 137K)
  • 60% higher pixel density (429 vs 268 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • The phone is 3-years and 2-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Google Tensor
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Comes with 410 mAh larger battery capacity: 4410 vs 4000 mAh

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A20
vs
Pixel 6a

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 268 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85% 83%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.9%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 3 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A20
n/a
Pixel 6a
871 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 158.4 mm (6.24 inches) 152.2 mm (5.99 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors - White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A20 +2%
85%
Pixel 6a
83%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A20 and Google Pixel 6a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884 Google Tensor
Max. clock 1600 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 14 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 850 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~64 GFLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR5
Memory clock 933 MHz -
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A20
238
Pixel 6a +339%
1044
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A20
853
Pixel 6a +234%
2850
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A20
137378
Pixel 6a +453%
759406
CPU 48062 205089
GPU 20723 300481
Memory 31990 112230
UX 37339 143131
Total score 137378 759406
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A20
324
Pixel 6a +1768%
6051
Stability 85% 54%
Graphics test 1 FPS 36 FPS
Graphics score 324 6051
PCMark 3.0 score - 9668
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 3.1 Stock Android
OS size - 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4410 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (25% in 30 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:51 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:03 hr
Watching video - 16:44 hr
Gaming - 06:15 hr
Standby - 91 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A20
n/a
Pixel 6a
32:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 114°
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A20
n/a
Pixel 6a
87.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2019 May 2022
Release date March 2019 June 2022
SAR (head) 0.23 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6a is definitely a better buy.

