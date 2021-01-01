Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A20 vs Honor 8A Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A20 vs Huawei Honor 8A Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A20 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on March 18, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 8A Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20
  • Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3020 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 36% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (116K versus 85K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.8% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8A Pro
  • Weighs 19 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A20
vs
Honor 8A Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.09 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 268 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85% 79.2%
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A20
396 nits
Honor 8A Pro
n/a

Design and build

Height 158.4 mm (6.24 inches) 156.3 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors - Black, Gold, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A20 +7%
85%
Honor 8A Pro
79.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A20 and Huawei Honor 8A Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884 MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 1600 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Adreno 506
GPU clock 850 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~64 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A20 +61%
238
Honor 8A Pro
148
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A20
858
Honor 8A Pro +10%
940
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A20
85644
Honor 8A Pro +2%
87054
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A20 +36%
116661
Honor 8A Pro
85983
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 9.0
ROM One UI 3.1 EMUI 9

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (25% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
-
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2019 April 2019
Release date March 2019 April 2019
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 175 USD
SAR (head) 0.23 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A20 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

