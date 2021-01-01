Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A20 vs Honor 9X – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A20 vs Huawei Honor 9X

Самсунг Галакси А20
Samsung Galaxy A20
VS
Хуавей Хонор 9Х
Huawei Honor 9X

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A20 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on March 18, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 9X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 27.8 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X
  • 62% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (157K versus 97K)
  • 46% higher pixel density (391 vs 268 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (461 against 398 nits)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A20
vs
Honor 9X

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 268 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 85% 84.3%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 29 ms
Contrast - 969:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A20
398 nits
Honor 9X +16%
461 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.4 mm (6.24 inches) 163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 196.8 gramm (6.94 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors - Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A20 +1%
85%
Honor 9X
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A20 and Huawei Honor 9X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 1600 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G51
GPU clock 850 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~64 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A20
237
Honor 9X +38%
328
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A20
858
Honor 9X +59%
1360
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A20
97752
Honor 9X +62%
157989

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.0 EMUI 10
OS size - 15.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (25% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A20
n/a
Honor 9X
12:38 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A20
n/a
Honor 9X
12:02 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A20
n/a
Honor 9X
28:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 4

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A20
n/a
Honor 9X
78 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2019 July 2019
Release date March 2019 September 2019
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 237 USD
SAR (head) 0.23 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 9X. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A20.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
5 (41.7%)
7 (58.3%)
Total votes: 12

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A20 vs Redmi Note 7
2. Galaxy A20 vs Galaxy A50
3. Galaxy A20 vs Galaxy A10
4. Galaxy A20 vs Galaxy A30s
5. Galaxy A20 vs Redmi 8
6. Honor 9X vs Honor 10i
7. Honor 9X vs Redmi Note 8 Pro
8. Honor 9X vs Galaxy A51
9. Honor 9X vs P40 Lite
10. Honor 9X vs Honor 10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish