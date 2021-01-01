Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A20 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on March 18, 2019, against the Huawei P Smart S, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.