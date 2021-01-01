Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A20 vs P20 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A20 vs Huawei P20 Pro

Самсунг Галакси А20
VS
Хуавей П20 Про
Samsung Galaxy A20
Huawei P20 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A20 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on March 18, 2019, against the Huawei P20 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (266K versus 116K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 52% higher pixel density (408 vs 268 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Delivers 48% higher maximum brightness (587 against 396 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1833 MHz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 6GB versus 3GB
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A20
vs
P20 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2240 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.7:9
PPI 268 ppi 408 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85% 82%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
PWM - 238 Hz
Response time - 4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A20
396 nits
P20 Pro +48%
587 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.4 mm (6.24 inches) 155 mm (6.1 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 73 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors - Black, Gold, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A20 +4%
85%
P20 Pro
82%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A20 and Huawei P20 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 1600 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 850 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~64 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A20
238
P20 Pro +45%
346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A20
858
P20 Pro +61%
1385
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A20
85644
P20 Pro +144%
209143
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A20
116661
P20 Pro +128%
266034
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 3.1 EMUI 10
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (25% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A20
n/a
P20 Pro
14:30 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A20
n/a
P20 Pro
13:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A20
n/a
P20 Pro
20:56 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 7360 x 4912
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.74", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
-
Monochrome lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei P20 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A20
n/a
P20 Pro
84.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2019 March 2018
Release date March 2019 April 2018
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 687 USD
SAR (head) 0.23 W/kg 0.73 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg 1.22 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P20 Pro is definitely a better buy.

