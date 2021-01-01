Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A20 vs P40 Lite E – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A20 vs Huawei P40 Lite E

Самсунг Галакси А20
Samsung Galaxy A20
VS
Хуавей П40 Лайт Е
Huawei P40 Lite E

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A20 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on March 18, 2019, against the Huawei P40 Lite E, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite E
  • 73% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (169K versus 97K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1833 MHz
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710F
  • 38% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 328 and 237 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A20
vs
P40 Lite E

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 268 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 85% 82.4%
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A20
398 nits
P40 Lite E
n/a

Design and build

Height 158.4 mm (6.24 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 176 gramm (6.21 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors - Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A20 +3%
85%
P40 Lite E
82.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A20 and Huawei P40 Lite E in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 1600 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G51
GPU clock 850 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~64 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A20
237
P40 Lite E +38%
328
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A20
858
P40 Lite E +55%
1331
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A20
97752
P40 Lite E +73%
169152

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0
ROM One UI 2.0 EMUI 9

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (25% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2019 March 2020
Release date March 2019 May 2020
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 162 USD
SAR (head) 0.23 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P40 Lite E. But if the software, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A20.

