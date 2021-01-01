Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A20 vs LG K40 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A20 vs LG K40

Самсунг Галакси А20
VS
Лджи К40
Samsung Galaxy A20
LG K40

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A20 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on March 18, 2019, against the LG K40, which is powered by Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (116K versus 87K)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 8.54% more screen real estate
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the LG K40
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (462 against 396 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22
  • Weighs 19 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A20
vs
LG K40

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18:9
PPI 268 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85% 76.46%
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.2%
PWM - 100 Hz
Response time - 35 ms
Contrast - 1484:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A20
396 nits
LG K40 +17%
462 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.4 mm (6.24 inches) 153 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No Yes
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors - Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A20 +11%
85%
LG K40
76.46%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A20 and LG K40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884 Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22
Max. clock 1600 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 850 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~64 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 2 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A20
238
LG K40
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A20
858
LG K40
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A20 +12%
85644
LG K40
76723
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A20 +33%
116661
LG K40
87864
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 9.0
ROM One UI 3.1 LG UX 7
OS size - 11 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 15 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (25% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:05 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) 1 (16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
-
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 10
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A20
n/a
LG K40
81.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2019 February 2019
Release date March 2019 April 2019
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 175 USD
SAR (head) 0.23 W/kg 0.518 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg 1.579 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A20 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A30 or Samsung Galaxy A20
2. Samsung Galaxy A51 or Samsung Galaxy A20
3. Samsung Galaxy A20e or Samsung Galaxy A20
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 or Samsung Galaxy A20
5. Samsung Galaxy A10s or Samsung Galaxy A20
6. Samsung Galaxy M30 or LG K40

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish