Samsung Galaxy A20 vs Meizu X8
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A20 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on March 18, 2019, against the Meizu X8, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20
- Comes with 790 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3210 mAh
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 8.1
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- The phone is 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the Meizu X8
- 67% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (194K versus 116K)
- 49% higher pixel density (398 vs 268 PPI)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (507 against 396 nits)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 710
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
55
58
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
25
44
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
68
64
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
47
52
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
64
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
51
55
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.2 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|1080 x 2220 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|18.5:9
|PPI
|268 ppi
|398 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85%
|86.77%
|RGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|PWM
|-
|2315 Hz
|Response time
|-
|66.8 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1625:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|158.4 mm (6.24 inches)
|151.2 mm (5.95 inches)
|Width
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|169 gramm (5.96 oz)
|160 gramm (5.64 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|-
|-
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
|Max. clock
|1600 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Adreno 616
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|500 MHz
|FLOPS
|~64 GFLOPS
|~384 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|32 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
238
Meizu X8 +62%
386
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
858
Meizu X8 +69%
1451
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
85644
Meizu X8 +85%
158579
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
116661
Meizu X8 +67%
194526
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 8.1
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|Flyme UI
|OS size
|-
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3210 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (25% in 30 min)
|Yes, mCharge (45% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|1:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|Camera features
|-
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|5120 x 3840
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2
|Focal length
|-
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.78"
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2019
|September 2018
|Release date
|March 2019
|October 2018
|Launch price
|~ 175 USD
|~ 275 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.23 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.38 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Meizu X8. But if the software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A20.
