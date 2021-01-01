Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A20 vs Meizu X8 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A20
Meizu X8
Meizu X8

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A20 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on March 18, 2019, against the Meizu X8, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20
  • Comes with 790 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3210 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 8.1
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The phone is 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the Meizu X8
  • 67% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (194K versus 116K)
  • 49% higher pixel density (398 vs 268 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (507 against 396 nits)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 710
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A20
vs
Meizu X8

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2220 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.5:9
PPI 268 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85% 86.77%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 2315 Hz
Response time - 66.8 ms
Contrast - 1625:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A20
396 nits
Meizu X8 +28%
507 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.4 mm (6.24 inches) 151.2 mm (5.95 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 160 gramm (5.64 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors - -
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A20
85%
Meizu X8 +2%
86.77%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A20 and Meizu X8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884 Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Max. clock 1600 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Adreno 616
GPU clock 850 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~64 GFLOPS ~384 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A20
238
Meizu X8 +62%
386
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A20
858
Meizu X8 +69%
1451
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A20
85644
Meizu X8 +85%
158579
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A20
116661
Meizu X8 +67%
194526
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 8.1
ROM One UI 3.1 Flyme UI
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3210 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (25% in 30 min) Yes, mCharge (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
-
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5120 x 3840
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.78"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A20
n/a
Meizu X8
88.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2019 September 2018
Release date March 2019 October 2018
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 0.23 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Meizu X8. But if the software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A20.

