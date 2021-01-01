Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A20 vs Nokia 3.1 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A20 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on March 18, 2019, against the Nokia 3.1, which is powered by MediaTek MT6750 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20
  • Has a 1.2 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 1010 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2990 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 15.27% more screen real estate
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7 Octa 7884
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Nokia 3.1
  • 16% higher pixel density (310 vs 268 PPI)
  • Weighs 30.7 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.1 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A20
vs
Nokia 3.1

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 5.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18:9
PPI 268 ppi 310 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 85% 69.73%
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.8%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 32.2 ms
Contrast - 2108:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A20
398 nits
Nokia 3.1 +7%
426 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.4 mm (6.24 inches) 146.2 mm (5.76 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 68.6 mm (2.7 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 138.3 gramm (4.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors - White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A20 +22%
85%
Nokia 3.1
69.73%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A20 and Nokia 3.1 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884 MediaTek MT6750
Max. clock 1600 MHz 1500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-T860 MP2
GPU clock 850 MHz 700 MHz
FLOPS ~64 GFLOPS ~24 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 640 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 16, 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A20
97752
Nokia 3.1
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM One UI 2.0 Android One
OS size - 7.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 2990 mAh
Charge power 15 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (25% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A20
n/a
Nokia 3.1
9:11 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A20
n/a
Nokia 3.1
10:03 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A20
n/a
Nokia 3.1
9:58 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
-
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A20
n/a
Nokia 3.1
85.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2019 May 2018
Release date March 2019 June 2018
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 150 USD
SAR (head) 0.23 W/kg 0.64 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg 1.63 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A20 is definitely a better buy.

