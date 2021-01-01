Samsung Galaxy A20 vs Nokia 6
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A20 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on March 18, 2019, against the Nokia 6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20
- Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Thinner bezels – 13.33% more screen real estate
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 15W fast charging
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7 Octa 7884
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
Reasons to consider the Nokia 6
- 50% higher pixel density (401 vs 268 PPI)
- Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (475 against 396 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
55
53
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
29
21
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
68
47
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
47
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
64
49
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
51
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|5.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|16:9
|PPI
|268 ppi
|401 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85%
|71.67%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|41 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1422:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|158.4 mm (6.24 inches)
|154 mm (6.06 inches)
|Width
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|169 gramm (5.96 oz)
|169 gramm (5.96 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|-
|Black, Silver, Gray, Blue, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
|Max. clock
|1600 MHz
|1400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 8 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Adreno 505
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|500 MHz
|FLOPS
|~64 GFLOPS
|~48 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|800 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|32 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
238
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
858
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A20 +75%
85644
48929
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
116661
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|-
|OS size
|-
|10.1 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (25% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|3:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9:27 hr
Watching videos (Player)
7:49 hr
Talk (3G)
25:00 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|120 FPS (480p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
|1 (16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26.04 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2019
|January 2017
|Release date
|March 2019
|July 2017
|Launch price
|~ 175 USD
|~ 200 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.23 W/kg
|0.49 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.38 W/kg
|0.71 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A20 is definitely a better buy.
