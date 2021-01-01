Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A20 vs Nokia 6 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A20 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on March 18, 2019, against the Nokia 6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20
  • Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Thinner bezels – 13.33% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7 Octa 7884
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
Reasons to consider the Nokia 6
  • 50% higher pixel density (401 vs 268 PPI)
  • Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (475 against 396 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A20
vs
Nokia 6

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 268 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85% 71.67%
Display tests
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 41 ms
Contrast - 1422:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A20
396 nits
Nokia 6 +20%
475 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.4 mm (6.24 inches) 154 mm (6.06 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors - Black, Silver, Gray, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A20 +19%
85%
Nokia 6
71.67%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A20 and Nokia 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884 Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
Max. clock 1600 MHz 1400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 8 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Adreno 505
GPU clock 850 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~64 GFLOPS ~48 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 800 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A20 +75%
85644
Nokia 6
48929
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A20
116661
Nokia 6
n/a
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM One UI 3.1 -
OS size - 10.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (25% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:00 hr 3:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A20
n/a
Nokia 6
9:27 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A20
n/a
Nokia 6
7:49 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A20
n/a
Nokia 6
25:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (480p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) 1 (16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26.04 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
-
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A20
n/a
Nokia 6
78 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2019 January 2017
Release date March 2019 July 2017
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 0.23 W/kg 0.49 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg 0.71 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A20 is definitely a better buy.

