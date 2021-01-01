Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A20 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on March 18, 2019, against the Nokia 6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.