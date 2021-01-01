Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A20 vs Nokia 6.1 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A20 vs Nokia 6.1

Самсунг Галакси А20
VS
Нокиа 6.1
Samsung Galaxy A20
Nokia 6.1

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A20 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on March 18, 2019, against the Nokia 6.1, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20
  • Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 10.83% more screen real estate
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 35% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 238 and 176 points
Reasons to consider the Nokia 6.1
  • 50% higher pixel density (401 vs 268 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1333 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (466 against 396 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A20
vs
Nokia 6.1

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 268 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85% 74.17%
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A20
396 nits
Nokia 6.1 +18%
466 nits

Design and build

Height 158.4 mm (6.24 inches) 148.8 mm (5.86 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors - Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A20 +15%
85%
Nokia 6.1
74.17%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A20 and Nokia 6.1 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884 Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
Max. clock 1600 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Adreno 508
GPU clock 850 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~64 GFLOPS ~163 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 933 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A20 +35%
238
Nokia 6.1
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A20
858
Nokia 6.1 +12%
965
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A20
85644
Nokia 6.1 +5%
90063
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A20 +6%
116661
Nokia 6.1
109960
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 3.1 Android One

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (25% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A20
n/a
Nokia 6.1
10:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A20
n/a
Nokia 6.1
10:05 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A20
n/a
Nokia 6.1
18:04 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) 1 (16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
-
Camera features - - Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A20
n/a
Nokia 6.1
85 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2019 January 2018
Release date March 2019 March 2018
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 0.23 W/kg 0.944 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg 1.82 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A20. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Nokia 6.1.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A30 vs Galaxy A20
2. Galaxy A51 vs Galaxy A20
3. Galaxy A20e vs Galaxy A20
4. Redmi Note 8 vs Galaxy A20
5. Galaxy A10s vs Galaxy A20
6. Nokia 7.2 vs Nokia 6.1
7. Nokia 6 vs Nokia 6.1
8. Nokia 6.2 vs Nokia 6.1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish