Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A20 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on March 18, 2019, against the Nokia 7.2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3500 mAh
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Nokia 7.2
  • 73% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (168K versus 97K)
  • 49% higher pixel density (400 vs 268 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Delivers 46% higher maximum brightness (580 against 398 nits)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • 38% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 327 and 237 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A20
vs
Nokia 7.2

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19:9
PPI 268 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 85% 82.4%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A20
398 nits
Nokia 7.2 +46%
580 nits

Design and build

Height 158.4 mm (6.24 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors - Black, Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A20 +3%
85%
Nokia 7.2
82.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A20 and Nokia 7.2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884 Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Max. clock 1600 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Adreno 512
GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~64 GFLOPS ~217 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A20
237
Nokia 7.2 +38%
327
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A20
858
Nokia 7.2 +67%
1432
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A20
97752
Nokia 7.2 +73%
168624

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.0 Android One

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (25% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A20
n/a
Nokia 7.2
10:72 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A20
n/a
Nokia 7.2
9:41 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A20
n/a
Nokia 7.2
28:64 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 118°
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Nokia 7.2 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1.6 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.4"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A20
n/a
Nokia 7.2
85.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2019 September 2019
Release date March 2019 September 2019
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.23 W/kg 0.989 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg 1.444 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia 7.2 is definitely a better buy.

