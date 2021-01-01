Samsung Galaxy A20 vs Oppo A12
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A20 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on March 18, 2019, against the Oppo A12, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Supports 15W fast charging
- Better grip in hands – the body is 680.3 mm narrower
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- 35% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 241 and 179 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo A12
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (109K versus 99K)
- Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (452 against 403 nits)
- The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P35
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
56
58
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
24
28
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
68
63
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
47
48
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
64
66
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
50
50
Value for money
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.22 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19:9
|PPI
|268 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85%
|82%
Design and build
|Height
|158.4 mm (6.24 inches)
|1559 mm (61.38 inches)
|Width
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|755 mm (29.72 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|83 mm (3.27 inches)
|Weight
|169 gramm (5.96 oz)
|165 gramm (5.82 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|-
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
|MediaTek Helio P35
|Max. clock
|1600 MHz
|2350 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP2
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~64 GFLOPS
|~44.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|32 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A20 +35%
241
179
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
872
Oppo A12 +17%
1022
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
99227
Oppo A12 +10%
109352
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|ColorOS 6,1
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4230 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (25% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|2:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4160 x 3120
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
|-
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/5"
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2019
|April 2020
|Release date
|March 2019
|April 2020
|Launch price
|~ 175 USD
|~ 137 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.23 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.38 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A20. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Oppo A12.
