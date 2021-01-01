Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A20 vs Oppo A5 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A20 vs Oppo A5

Самсунг Галакси А20
VS
Оппо А5
Samsung Galaxy A20
Oppo A5

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A20 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on March 18, 2019, against the Oppo A5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 8.1
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The phone is 9-months newer
Reasons to consider the Oppo A5
  • Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (474 against 396 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A20
vs
Oppo A5

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19:9
PPI 268 ppi 271 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85% 81.2%
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A20
396 nits
Oppo A5 +20%
474 nits

Design and build

Height 158.4 mm (6.24 inches) 156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors - Blue, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A20 +5%
85%
Oppo A5
81.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A20 and Oppo A5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884 Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 1600 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Adreno 506
GPU clock 850 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~64 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A20 +13%
85644
Oppo A5
75894
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A20
116661
Oppo A5
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 8.1
ROM One UI 3.1 ColorOS 5.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4230 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (25% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:52 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2019 July 2018
Release date March 2019 July 2018
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) 0.23 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A20 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (25%)
3 (75%)
Total votes: 4

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
