Samsung Galaxy A20 vs Oppo A5s
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A20 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on March 18, 2019, against the Oppo A5s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 15W fast charging
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- 31% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 237 and 181 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo A5s
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P35
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
58
54
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
26
25
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
74
70
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
48
46
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
64
52
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
52
47
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.2 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19:9
|PPI
|268 ppi
|271 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen to body ratio
|85%
|81.6%
Design and build
|Height
|158.4 mm (6.24 inches)
|155.9 mm (6.14 inches)
|Width
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|169 gramm (5.96 oz)
|170 gramm (6 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|-
|Black, Gold, Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
|MediaTek Helio P35
|Max. clock
|1600 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP2
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~64 GFLOPS
|~44.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A20 +31%
237
181
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
858
Oppo A5s +16%
994
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
97752
Oppo A5s +5%
102289
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 8.1
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|ColorOS 5.2
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4230 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (25% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|2:50 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|-
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|7
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2019
|April 2019
|Release date
|March 2019
|May 2019
|Launch price
|~ 175 USD
|~ 150 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.23 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.38 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A20 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4