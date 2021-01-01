Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A20 vs Realme 3 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A20 vs Oppo Realme 3

Samsung Galaxy A20
Oppo Realme 3

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A20 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on March 18, 2019, against the Oppo Realme 3, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 3
  • 89% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (184K versus 97K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 90FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P70
  • 29% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 305 and 237 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A20
vs
Realme 3

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19:9
PPI 268 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 85% 81.8%
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A20 +3%
398 nits
Realme 3
385 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.4 mm (6.24 inches) 156.1 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors - Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A20 +4%
85%
Realme 3
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A20 and Oppo Realme 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884 MediaTek Helio P70
Max. clock 1600 MHz 2100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 850 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~64 GFLOPS ~255 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A20
237
Realme 3 +29%
305
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A20
858
Realme 3 +71%
1463
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A20
97752
Realme 3 +89%
184889

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.0 Realme UI 1.0
OS size - 14.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4230 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (25% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A20
n/a
Realme 3
15:25 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A20
n/a
Realme 3
13:31 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A20
n/a
Realme 3
37:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 90 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 13
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A20
n/a
Realme 3
81 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2019 March 2019
Release date March 2019 March 2019
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 112 USD
SAR (head) 0.23 W/kg 0.616 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg 1.379 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, battery life, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A20. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 3.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

