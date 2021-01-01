Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A20 vs Realme 8 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A20 vs Oppo Realme 8

Самсунг Галакси А20
VS
Оппо Реалми 8
Samsung Galaxy A20
Oppo Realme 8

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A20 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on March 18, 2019, against the Oppo Realme 8, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8
  • 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (345K versus 135K)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • 53% higher pixel density (411 vs 268 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Delivers 54% higher maximum brightness (603 against 391 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A20
vs
Realme 8

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 268 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85% 83.3%
Display features - - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 90.7%
PWM - 255 Hz
Response time - 8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A20
391 nits
Realme 8 +54%
603 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.4 mm (6.24 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors - Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A20 +2%
85%
Realme 8
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A20 and Oppo Realme 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884 MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 1600 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 850 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~64 GFLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A20
239
Realme 8 +107%
494
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A20
858
Realme 8 +83%
1571
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A20
135559
Realme 8 +155%
345174
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 Realme UI 2.0
OS size - 10 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (25% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 26 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.0"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A20
n/a
Realme 8
80.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2019 March 2021
Release date March 2019 March 2021
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 213 USD
SAR (head) 0.23 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 8 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A20 vs Redmi Note 7
2. Galaxy A20 vs Galaxy A50
3. Galaxy A20 vs Galaxy A10
4. Galaxy A20 vs Galaxy A30s
5. Galaxy A20 vs Redmi 8
6. Realme 8 vs Poco X3 NFC
7. Realme 8 vs Redmi Note 10 Pro
8. Realme 8 vs Realme 7
9. Realme 8 vs Mi 11 Lite
10. Realme 8 vs Realme 8s 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish