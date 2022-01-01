Samsung Galaxy A20 vs Oppo Realme C21Y VS Samsung Galaxy A20 Oppo Realme C21Y Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A20 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on March 18, 2019, against the Oppo Realme C21Y, which is powered by Unisoc T610 and came out 28 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20 Modern USB Type-C port

Supports 15W fast charging

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Weighs 31 grams less Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C21Y Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh

41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (193K versus 136K)

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz

The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer

Reverse charging feature

More energy-efficient CPU – Unisoc T610

45% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 349 and 240 points

The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 268 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85% 81.6% Max. Brightness Galaxy A20 397 nits Realme C21Y 397 nits

Design and build Height 158.4 mm (6.24 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors - Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A20 +4% 85% Realme C21Y 81.6%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A20 and Oppo Realme C21Y in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884 Unisoc T610 Max. clock 1600 MHz 1800 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A73 - 6 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A75 L3 cache - 1 MB Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 ARM Mali G52 MP2 GPU clock 850 MHz 614 MHz FLOPS ~64 GFLOPS ~71.2 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3 GB 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 1 2 Storage Storage size 32 GB 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A20 240 Realme C21Y +45% 349 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A20 857 Realme C21Y +51% 1293 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A20 136866 Realme C21Y +41% 193186 CPU 48062 66485 GPU 20723 32103 Memory 31990 37779 UX 37339 57506 Total score 136866 193186 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy A20 324 Realme C21Y n/a Stability 85% - Graphics test 1 FPS - Graphics score 324 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11 ROM One UI 3.1 Realme UI 2.0

Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W 10 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (25% in 30 min) No Full charging time 2:00 hr 3:00 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No No Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length - 27 mm Pixel size - 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/5" Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 4 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced March 2019 June 2021 Release date March 2019 July 2021 SAR (head) 0.23 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme C21Y. But if the software, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A20.