Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A20 vs Realme C3 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A20 vs Oppo Realme C3

Самсунг Галакси А20
Samsung Galaxy A20
VS
Оппо Реалми C3
Oppo Realme C3

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A20 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on March 18, 2019, against the Oppo Realme C3, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 26 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C3
  • 77% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (173K versus 97K)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (477 against 398 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G70
  • 46% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 346 and 237 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A20
vs
Realme C3

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 268 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 85% 82.7%
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A20
398 nits
Realme C3 +20%
477 nits

Design and build

Height 158.4 mm (6.24 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 75 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors - Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A20 +3%
85%
Realme C3
82.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A20 and Oppo Realme C3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884 MediaTek Helio G70
Max. clock 1600 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G52 2EEMC2
GPU clock 850 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~64 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 2, 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A20
237
Realme C3 +46%
346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A20
858
Realme C3 +46%
1249
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A20
97752
Realme C3 +77%
173132

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM One UI 2.0 realme UI 1.0
OS size - 11.7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (25% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/5"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2019 February 2020
Release date March 2019 February 2020
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 112 USD
SAR (head) 0.23 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme C3. But if the software, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A20.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (8.3%)
11 (91.7%)
Total votes: 12

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A30 vs Galaxy A20
2. Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Galaxy A20
3. Samsung Galaxy A20e vs Galaxy A20
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Samsung Galaxy A20
5. Samsung Galaxy A10s vs Galaxy A20
6. Xiaomi Redmi 8A vs Oppo Realme C3
7. Huawei Honor 10 Lite vs Oppo Realme C3
8. Oppo A5 (2020) vs Realme C3
9. Oppo Realme 6 Pro vs Realme C3
10. Oppo Realme 5i vs Realme C3

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish