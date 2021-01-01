Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A20 vs Galaxy A01 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A20 vs Galaxy A01

Самсунг Галакси А20
Samsung Galaxy A20
VS
Самсунг Галакси А01
Samsung Galaxy A01

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A20 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on March 18, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A01, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Thinner bezels – 9.9% more screen real estate
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (97K versus 87K)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A01
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (428 against 398 nits)
  • 12% higher pixel density (301 vs 268 PPI)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 439
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • Weighs 20 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A20
vs
Galaxy A01

Display

Type Super AMOLED TFT LCD
Size 6.4 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 268 ppi 301 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 85% 75.1%
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A20
398 nits
Galaxy A01 +8%
428 nits

Design and build

Height 158.4 mm (6.24 inches) 146.2 mm (5.76 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 149 gramm (5.26 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors - Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A20 +13%
85%
Galaxy A01
75.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A20 and Samsung Galaxy A01 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884 Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
Max. clock 1600 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Adreno 505
GPU clock 850 MHz 450 MHz
FLOPS ~64 GFLOPS ~48 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A20 +34%
237
Galaxy A01
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A20 +5%
858
Galaxy A01
814
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A20 +12%
97752
Galaxy A01
87653

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM One UI 2.0 One UI 2
OS size - 7.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 15 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (25% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/5"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2019 December 2019
Release date March 2019 February 2020
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 100 USD
SAR (head) 0.23 W/kg 0.35 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg 1.56 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A20 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
6 (7.1%)
79 (92.9%)
Total votes: 85

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A20
2. Samsung Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A20
3. Samsung Galaxy A20e and Galaxy A20
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Samsung Galaxy A20
5. Samsung Galaxy A10s and Galaxy A20
6. Samsung Galaxy A10 and Galaxy A01
7. Xiaomi Redmi 8A and Samsung Galaxy A01
8. Xiaomi Redmi 7A and Samsung Galaxy A01
9. Huawei Y6 (2019) and Samsung Galaxy A01
10. Nokia 2.3 and Samsung Galaxy A01

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish