Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A20 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on March 18, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core, which is powered by MediaTek MT6739 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20
  • 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (118K versus 42K)
  • Has a 1.1 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Thinner bezels – 10.5% more screen real estate
  • Has 3x more RAM: 3GB versus 1GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7 Octa 7884
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (426 against 396 nits)
  • 16% higher pixel density (311 vs 268 PPI)
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.2 mm narrower
  • Weighs 19 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A20
vs
Galaxy A01 Core

Display

Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.4 inches 5.3 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1480 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.5:9
PPI 268 ppi 311 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85% 74.5%
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A20
396 nits
Galaxy A01 Core +8%
426 nits

Design and build

Height 158.4 mm (6.24 inches) 141.7 mm (5.58 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 67.5 mm (2.66 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors - Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A20 +14%
85%
Galaxy A01 Core
74.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A20 and Samsung Galaxy A01 Core in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884 MediaTek MT6739
Max. clock 1600 MHz 1500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 4 (4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 PowerVR GE8100
GPU clock 850 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~64 GFLOPS ~21 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 1 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 800 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A20 +94%
86621
Galaxy A01 Core
44627
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A20 +179%
118436
Galaxy A01 Core
42504

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM One UI 2.0 Android Go
OS size - 5.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (25% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
-
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2019 July 2020
Release date March 2019 August 2020
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 75 USD
SAR (head) 0.23 W/kg 0.64 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg 1.18 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A20 is definitely a better buy.

