Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A20 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on March 18, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core, which is powered by Unisoc SC9863A and came out 32 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.