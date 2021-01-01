Samsung Galaxy A20 vs Galaxy A11
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A20 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on March 18, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20
- Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A11
- Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (450 against 398 nits)
- The phone is 1-year newer
- 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 275 and 237 points
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
57
58
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
26
25
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
74
74
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
48
55
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
64
64
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
52
54
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|268 ppi
|268 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|85%
|81.6%
Design and build
|Height
|158.4 mm (6.24 inches)
|161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
|Width
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|76.3 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|169 gramm (5.96 oz)
|177 gramm (6.24 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|-
|White, Black, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
|Max. clock
|1600 MHz
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Adreno 506
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|~64 GFLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
237
Galaxy A11 +16%
275
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
858
Galaxy A11 +16%
991
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A20 +7%
97752
91088
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|One UI 2.0
|OS size
|-
|10.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (25% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|1:50 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|115°
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Camera features
|-
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2019
|March 2020
|Release date
|March 2019
|May 2020
|Launch price
|~ 175 USD
|~ 125 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.23 W/kg
|0.52 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.38 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy A11.
