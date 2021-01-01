Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A20 vs Galaxy A11 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A20 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on March 18, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20
  • Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A11
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (450 against 398 nits)
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 275 and 237 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A20
vs
Galaxy A11

Display

Type Super AMOLED TFT LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 268 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 85% 81.6%
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A20
398 nits
Galaxy A11 +13%
450 nits

Design and build

Height 158.4 mm (6.24 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors - White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A20 +4%
85%
Galaxy A11
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A20 and Samsung Galaxy A11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884 Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 1600 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Adreno 506
GPU clock 850 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~64 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A20
237
Galaxy A11 +16%
275
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A20
858
Galaxy A11 +16%
991
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A20 +7%
97752
Galaxy A11
91088

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM One UI 2.0 One UI 2.0
OS size - 10.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (25% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens 123° 115°
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2019 March 2020
Release date March 2019 May 2020
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.23 W/kg 0.52 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy A11.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
24 (29.3%)
58 (70.7%)
Total votes: 82

User opinions

