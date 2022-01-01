Samsung Galaxy A20 vs Galaxy A13
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A20 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on March 18, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A13, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 36 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
- 57% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 238 and 152 points
- Weighs 26 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- 49% higher pixel density (400 vs 268 PPI)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
- The phone is 3-years newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
51
68
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
20
14
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
68
81
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
44
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
62
71
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
47
57
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|268 ppi
|400 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|500 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85%
|83.2%
|RGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|33 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1257:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|158.4 mm (6.24 inches)
|165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
|Width
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|169 gramm (5.96 oz)
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|-
|White, Black, Blue, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
|Samsung Exynos 850
|Max. clock
|1600 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Mali-G52 MP1
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|820 MHz
|FLOPS
|~64 GFLOPS
|~126 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|3, 4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|-
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|32 GB
|32, 64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A20 +57%
238
152
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A20 +46%
853
586
|CPU
|48062
|43950
|GPU
|20723
|22702
|Memory
|31990
|38791
|UX
|37339
|22119
|Total score
|137378
|126470
|Stability
|85%
|98%
|Graphics test
|1 FPS
|3 FPS
|Graphics score
|324
|508
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|4896
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 12
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|One UI Core 4.1
|OS size
|-
|16.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (25% in 30 min)
|Yes (27% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|2:18 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|11:49 hr
|Watching video
|-
|13:14 hr
|Gaming
|-
|06:54 hr
|Standby
|-
|122 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|-
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|-
|LTE Cat*
|4
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2019
|March 2022
|Release date
|March 2019
|March 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.23 W/kg
|0.37 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.38 W/kg
|1.39 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A13 is definitely a better buy.
