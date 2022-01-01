Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A20 vs Galaxy A13 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A20 vs Galaxy A13

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A20 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on March 18, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A13, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 36 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • 57% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 238 and 152 points
  • Weighs 26 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • 49% higher pixel density (400 vs 268 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
  • The phone is 3-years newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A20
vs
Galaxy A13

Display

Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.4 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 268 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85% 83.2%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 33 ms
Contrast - 1257:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A20
n/a
Galaxy A13
584 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 158.4 mm (6.24 inches) 165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors - White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A20 +2%
85%
Galaxy A13
83.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A20 and Samsung Galaxy A13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884 Samsung Exynos 850
Max. clock 1600 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 14 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G52 MP1
GPU clock 850 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~64 GFLOPS ~126 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 3, 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz -
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A20 +57%
238
Galaxy A13
152
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A20 +46%
853
Galaxy A13
586
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A20 +9%
137378
Galaxy A13
126470
CPU 48062 43950
GPU 20723 22702
Memory 31990 38791
UX 37339 22119
Total score 137378 126470
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A20
324
Galaxy A13 +57%
508
Stability 85% 98%
Graphics test 1 FPS 3 FPS
Graphics score 324 508
PCMark 3.0 score - 4896
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 12
ROM One UI 3.1 One UI Core 4.1
OS size - 16.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (25% in 30 min) Yes (27% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:49 hr
Watching video - 13:14 hr
Gaming - 06:54 hr
Standby - 122 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A20
n/a
Galaxy A13
34:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No -
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No -
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A20
n/a
Galaxy A13
83.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2019 March 2022
Release date March 2019 March 2022
SAR (head) 0.23 W/kg 0.37 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A13 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
5 (35.7%)
9 (64.3%)
Total votes: 14

