Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A20e vs Honor 20 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A20e vs Huawei Honor 20

Самсунг Галакси А20е
Samsung Galaxy A20e
VS
Хуавей Хонор 20
Huawei Honor 20

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy A20e (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on April 10, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20e
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 33 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20
  • 3.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (377K versus 97K)
  • Comes with 750 mAh larger battery capacity: 3750 vs 3000 mAh
  • 39% higher pixel density (412 vs 296 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Has a 0.46 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
  • Has 2x more RAM: 6GB versus 3GB
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A20e
vs
Honor 20

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.8 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 296 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 80.98% 84.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.2% 98.6%
PWM 349 Hz Not detected
Response time 32.6 ms 35.4 ms
Contrast 1357:1 875:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A20e +4%
471 nits
Honor 20
452 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 147.4 mm (5.8 inches) 154.25 mm (6.07 inches)
Width 69.7 mm (2.74 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 141 gramm (4.97 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Red White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A20e
80.98%
Honor 20 +4%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A20e and Huawei Honor 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 1600 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 770 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~64 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1333 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A20e
235
Honor 20 +187%
674
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A20e
845
Honor 20 +179%
2360
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A20e
97385
Honor 20 +287%
377088

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.0 Magic 3.1
OS size 10.9 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 15 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (30% in 20 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A20e
n/a
Honor 20
13:25 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A20e
n/a
Honor 20
14:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A20e
n/a
Honor 20
32:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 117°
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 21
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A20e
80.8 dB
Honor 20
81 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2019 May 2019
Release date May 2019 June 2019
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 350 USD
SAR (head) 0.5 W/kg 0.84 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg 1.29 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 20 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A31 vs Galaxy A20e
2. Samsung Galaxy A41 vs Galaxy A20e
3. Huawei P30 Lite vs Honor 20
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Huawei Honor 20
5. Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Huawei Honor 20
6. Huawei Honor 20 Pro vs Honor 20
7. Samsung Galaxy A71 vs Huawei Honor 20

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish