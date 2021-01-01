Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A20e vs Honor 8A – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A20e vs Huawei Honor 8A

Samsung Galaxy A20e
Huawei Honor 8A

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy A20e (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on April 10, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 8A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20e
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1333 MHz
  • Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 32% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 233 and 176 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8A
  • Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (540 against 467 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P35
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A20e
vs
Honor 8A

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.8 inches 6.09 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 296 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.98% 79.52%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.2% 98.1%
PWM 349 Hz Not detected
Response time 32.6 ms 36.4 ms
Contrast 1357:1 1111:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A20e
467 nits
Honor 8A +16%
540 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 147.4 mm (5.8 inches) 156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 69.7 mm (2.74 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 141 gramm (4.97 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Red Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A20e +2%
80.98%
Honor 8A
79.52%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A20e and Huawei Honor 8A in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884 MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 1600 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 770 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~64 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory clock 1333 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A20e +32%
233
Honor 8A
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A20e
848
Honor 8A +5%
890
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A20e
85601
Honor 8A
85962
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A20e +7%
114737
Honor 8A
107043
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0
ROM One UI 2.0 EMUI 9
OS size 10.9 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 15 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (30% in 20 min) No
Full charging time 1:40 hr 3:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A20e
81.6 dB
Honor 8A +10%
89.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2019 January 2019
Release date May 2019 March 2019
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.5 W/kg 0.154 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg 0.63 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A20e is definitely a better buy.

