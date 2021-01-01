Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy A20e (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on April 10, 2019, against the Huawei P Smart 2021, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.