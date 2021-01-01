Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A20e vs Note 10 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy A20e (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on April 10, 2019, against the Infinix Note 10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20e
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.6 mm narrower
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 64 grams less
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 10
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 1.15 inches larger screen size
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • 31% higher pixel density (387 vs 296 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A20e
vs
Note 10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.8 inches 6.95 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20.5:9
PPI 296 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.98% 84.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.2% -
PWM 349 Hz -
Response time 32.6 ms -
Contrast 1357:1 -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A20e
466 nits
Note 10 +1%
472 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 147.4 mm (5.8 inches) 172.8 mm (6.8 inches)
Width 69.7 mm (2.74 inches) 78.3 mm (3.08 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 141 gramm (4.97 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Red Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A20e
80.98%
Note 10 +4%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A20e and Infinix Note 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884 MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 1600 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 770 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~64 GFLOPS ~54 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1333 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A20e
234
Note 10 +56%
366
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A20e
857
Note 10 +55%
1328
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A20e
86694
Note 10
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A20e
116069
Note 10
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM One UI 2.0 XOS 7.6
OS size 10.9 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (30% in 20 min) Yes (50% in 70 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 2:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 6000 x 4000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
-
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3456 x 4608
Aperture f/2.0 -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 7
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A20e
81.6 dB
Note 10
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced April 2019 May 2021
Release date May 2019 June 2021
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 138 USD
SAR (head) 0.5 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Note 10 is definitely a better buy.

