Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A20e vs Note 9 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A20e vs Meizu Note 9

Самсунг Галакси А20е
VS
Мейзу Ноте 9
Samsung Galaxy A20e
Meizu Note 9

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy A20e (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on April 10, 2019, against the Meizu Note 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20e
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 28.7 grams less
Reasons to consider the Meizu Note 9
  • 74% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (199K versus 114K)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
  • 36% higher pixel density (402 vs 296 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A20e
vs
Note 9

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.8 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2244 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.7:9
PPI 296 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 80.98% 85.35%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.2% -
PWM 349 Hz -
Response time 32.6 ms -
Contrast 1357:1 -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A20e +6%
467 nits
Note 9
442 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 147.4 mm (5.8 inches) 153.1 mm (6.03 inches)
Width 69.7 mm (2.74 inches) 74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 141 gramm (4.97 oz) 169.7 gramm (5.99 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Red White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A20e
80.98%
Note 9 +5%
85.35%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A20e and Meizu Note 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884 Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
Max. clock 1600 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Adreno 612
GPU clock 770 MHz 700-750 MHz
FLOPS ~64 GFLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1333 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A20e
233
Note 9 +103%
474
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A20e
848
Note 9 +8%
912
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A20e
85601
Note 9 +104%
174982
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A20e
114737
Note 9 +74%
199629
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0
ROM One UI 2.0 Flyme 7.2
OS size 10.9 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (30% in 20 min) Yes, mCharge (50% in 38 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) 2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
-
Depth lens - - 5 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5180 x 3880
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A20e
81.6 dB
Note 9
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2019 March 2019
Release date May 2019 March 2019
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 0.5 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Meizu Note 9 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A31 and Galaxy A20e
2. Galaxy A41 and Galaxy A20e
3. Redmi Note 7 Pro and Note 9
4. Redmi Note 8 Pro and Note 9
5. Redmi Note 8 and Note 9
6. Redmi Note 9 and Note 9
7. Meizu 16 and Note 9

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish