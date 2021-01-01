Samsung Galaxy A20e vs Nokia 5.3
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy A20e (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on April 10, 2019, against the Nokia 5.3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20e
- Supports 15W fast charging
- 10% higher pixel density (296 vs 268 PPI)
- Weighs 44 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 6.9 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Nokia 5.3
- Has a 0.75 inch larger screen size
- 71% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (166K versus 97K)
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- The phone is 1-year newer
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
58
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
26
37
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
63
68
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
48
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
64
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
50
56
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.8 inches
|6.55 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|296 ppi
|268 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen to body ratio
|80.98%
|82.3%
|RGB color space
|96.2%
|94.4%
|PWM
|349 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|32.6 ms
|43 ms
|Contrast
|1357:1
|1137:1
Design and build
|Height
|147.4 mm (5.8 inches)
|164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
|Width
|69.7 mm (2.74 inches)
|76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|141 gramm (4.97 oz)
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Red
|Black, Green, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|Max. clock
|1600 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|770 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~64 GFLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1333 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
235
Nokia 5.3 +31%
307
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
845
Nokia 5.3 +64%
1386
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
97385
Nokia 5.3 +71%
166606
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|Android One
|OS size
|10.9 GB
|16 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (30% in 20 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|2:50 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|118°
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|- 5 MP
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|4
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2019
|March 2020
|Release date
|May 2019
|May 2020
|Launch price
|~ 150 USD
|~ 225 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.5 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.3 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia 5.3 is definitely a better buy.
