Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy A20e (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on April 10, 2019, against the Nokia 5.3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20e
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • 10% higher pixel density (296 vs 268 PPI)
  • Weighs 44 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.9 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Nokia 5.3
  • Has a 0.75 inch larger screen size
  • 71% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (166K versus 97K)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A20e
vs
Nokia 5.3

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.8 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 296 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 80.98% 82.3%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.2% 94.4%
PWM 349 Hz Not detected
Response time 32.6 ms 43 ms
Contrast 1357:1 1137:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A20e
471 nits
Nokia 5.3 +2%
479 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 147.4 mm (5.8 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 69.7 mm (2.74 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 141 gramm (4.97 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Red Black, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A20e
80.98%
Nokia 5.3 +2%
82.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A20e and Nokia 5.3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 1600 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Adreno 610
GPU clock 770 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~64 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1333 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A20e
235
Nokia 5.3 +31%
307
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A20e
845
Nokia 5.3 +64%
1386
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A20e
97385
Nokia 5.3 +71%
166606

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM One UI 2.0 Android One
OS size 10.9 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (30% in 20 min) No
Full charging time 1:40 hr 2:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 118°
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) 4 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 5 MP
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - - 2 MP
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 4
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A20e +7%
80.8 dB
Nokia 5.3
75.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2019 March 2020
Release date May 2019 May 2020
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 0.5 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia 5.3 is definitely a better buy.

