Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy A20e (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on April 10, 2019, against the Oppo F19, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.