Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy A20e (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on April 10, 2019, against the Oppo Realme 3 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.