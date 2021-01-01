Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A20e vs Realme C25s – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A20e vs Oppo Realme C25s

Самсунг Галакси А20е
VS
Оппо Реалми C25s
Samsung Galaxy A20e
Oppo Realme C25s

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy A20e (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on April 10, 2019, against the Oppo Realme C25s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20e
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 10% higher pixel density (296 vs 270 PPI)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 68 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.2 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C25s
  • Comes with 3000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
  • Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (568 against 471 nits)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A20e
vs
Realme C25s

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.8 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 296 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.98% 81.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.2% -
PWM 349 Hz -
Response time 32.6 ms -
Contrast 1357:1 -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A20e
471 nits
Realme C25s +21%
568 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 147.4 mm (5.8 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 69.7 mm (2.74 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 141 gramm (4.97 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Red Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A20e
80.98%
Realme C25s +1%
81.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A20e and Oppo Realme C25s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884 MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 1600 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 770 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~64 GFLOPS ~54 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory clock 1333 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A20e
231
Realme C25s +66%
383
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A20e
846
Realme C25s +62%
1367
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM One UI 2.0 Realme UI 2.0
OS size 10.9 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (30% in 20 min) Yes (30% in 70 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 4:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 7
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A20e
81.6 dB
Realme C25s
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced April 2019 June 2021
Release date May 2019 June 2021
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 169 USD
SAR (head) 0.5 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme C25s is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A20e vs Galaxy A51
2. Galaxy A20e vs Galaxy A20
3. Galaxy A20e vs Galaxy A20s
4. Realme C25s vs Redmi Note 9
5. Realme C25s vs Poco M3
6. Realme C25s vs Redmi Note 10
7. Realme C25s vs Redmi 9T
8. Realme C25s vs Realme Narzo 30A

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish