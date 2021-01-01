Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy A20e (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on April 10, 2019, against the Oppo Realme Narzo 30 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.