Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy A20e (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on April 10, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A01, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.