Samsung Galaxy A20e vs Galaxy A03s
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy A20e (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on April 10, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A03s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 29 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20e
- 42% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (172K versus 121K)
- Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (478 against 407 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- 10% higher pixel density (296 vs 270 PPI)
- Weighs 55 grams less
- 39% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 238 and 171 points
- Better grip in hands – the body is 6.2 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03s
- Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
- Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- The phone is 2-years and 5-months newer
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P35
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
53
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
22
19
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
59
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
50
56
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
57
65
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
47
55
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|PLS TFT
|Size
|5.8 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|296 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|80.98%
|81.8%
|RGB color space
|96.2%
|-
|PWM
|349 Hz
|-
|Response time
|32.6 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1357:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|147.4 mm (5.8 inches)
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|69.7 mm (2.74 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|141 gramm (4.97 oz)
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Red
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
|MediaTek Helio P35
|Max. clock
|1600 MHz
|2350 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP2
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|770 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~64 GFLOPS
|~44.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|-
|Memory clock
|1333 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|-
|Storage size
|32 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A20e +39%
238
171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
859
Galaxy A03s +15%
989
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A20e +42%
172144
121222
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|One UI 3.0
|OS size
|10.9 GB
|13.2 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (30% in 20 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|-
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p at 30 FPS
|720p at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|7
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|April 2019
|August 2021
|Release date
|May 2019
|August 2021
|Launch price
|~ 150 USD
|~ 139 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.5 W/kg
|0.36 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.3 W/kg
|1.09 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A03s is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1