Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy A20e (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on April 10, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A03s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 29 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20e
  • 42% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (172K versus 121K)
  • Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (478 against 407 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 10% higher pixel density (296 vs 270 PPI)
  • Weighs 55 grams less
  • 39% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 238 and 171 points
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.2 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03s
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • The phone is 2-years and 5-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P35

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A20e
vs
Galaxy A03s

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 5.8 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 296 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.98% 81.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.2% -
PWM 349 Hz -
Response time 32.6 ms -
Contrast 1357:1 -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A20e +17%
478 nits
Galaxy A03s
407 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 147.4 mm (5.8 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 69.7 mm (2.74 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 141 gramm (4.97 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Red White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A20e
80.98%
Galaxy A03s +1%
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A20e and Samsung Galaxy A03s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884 MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 1600 MHz 2350 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 770 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~64 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 -
Memory clock 1333 MHz -
Channels 2 -
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A20e +39%
238
Galaxy A03s
171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A20e
859
Galaxy A03s +15%
989
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A20e +42%
172144
Galaxy A03s
121222
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM One UI 2.0 One UI 3.0
OS size 10.9 GB 13.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (30% in 20 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:40 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 7
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A20e
81.6 dB
Galaxy A03s
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced April 2019 August 2021
Release date May 2019 August 2021
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 139 USD
SAR (head) 0.5 W/kg 0.36 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg 1.09 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A03s is definitely a better buy.

