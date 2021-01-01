Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A20e vs Galaxy A20 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A20e vs Galaxy A20

Самсунг Галакси А20е
Samsung Galaxy A20e
VS
Самсунг Галакси А20
Samsung Galaxy A20

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy A20e (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on April 10, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A20, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20e
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1333 MHz
  • Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (471 against 398 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • 10% higher pixel density (296 vs 268 PPI)
  • Weighs 28 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A20e
vs
Galaxy A20

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 5.8 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 296 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 80.98% 85%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.2% -
PWM 349 Hz -
Response time 32.6 ms -
Contrast 1357:1 -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A20e +18%
471 nits
Galaxy A20
398 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 147.4 mm (5.8 inches) 158.4 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 69.7 mm (2.74 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 141 gramm (4.97 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Red -
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A20e
80.98%
Galaxy A20 +5%
85%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A20e and Samsung Galaxy A20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
Max. clock 1600 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 770 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~64 GFLOPS ~64 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory clock 1333 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A20e
235
Galaxy A20 +1%
237
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A20e
845
Galaxy A20 +2%
858
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A20e
97385
Galaxy A20
97752

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.0 One UI 2.0
OS size 10.9 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (30% in 20 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (25% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) 2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 4

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A20e
80.8 dB
Galaxy A20
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2019 March 2019
Release date May 2019 March 2019
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 175 USD
SAR (head) 0.5 W/kg 0.23 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg 1.38 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy A20. It has a better battery life, connectivity, and design.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
5 (29.4%)
12 (70.6%)
Total votes: 17

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A20e or Samsung Galaxy A51
2. Samsung Galaxy A20e or Samsung Galaxy A41
3. Samsung Galaxy A20 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
4. Samsung Galaxy A20 or Samsung Galaxy A50
5. Samsung Galaxy A20 or Samsung Galaxy A10
6. Samsung Galaxy A20 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
7. Samsung Galaxy A20 or Samsung Galaxy A10s

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish