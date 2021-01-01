Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A20s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on September 23, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 8C, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.