Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A20s vs P20 Lite – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A20s vs Huawei P20 Lite

Самсунг Галакси А20с
Samsung Galaxy A20s
VS
Хуавей П20 Лайт
Huawei P20 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A20s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on September 23, 2019, against the Huawei P20 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20s
  • Has a 0.66 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1333 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 450
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Lite
  • 67% higher pixel density (432 vs 259 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (479 against 384 nits)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • Weighs 38 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.3 mm narrower
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A20s
vs
P20 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 18.9:9
PPI 259 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 83.3% 80.72%
Display tests
RGB color space 94.5% 98.8%
PWM - Not detected
Response time 36 ms -
Contrast 914:1 1035:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A20s
384 nits
P20 Lite +25%
479 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 148.6 mm (5.85 inches)
Width 77.5 mm (3.05 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 145 gramm (5.11 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Red Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A20s +3%
83.3%
P20 Lite
80.72%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A20s and Huawei P20 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 HiSilicon Kirin 659
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Mali-T830 MP2
GPU clock 650 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1333 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A20s
110084
P20 Lite
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM One UI 2.0 EMUI 9.0
OS size 11 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:20 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A20s
n/a
P20 Lite
11:09 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A20s
n/a
P20 Lite
9:44 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A20s
n/a
P20 Lite
16:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 28 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A20s
80.8 dB
P20 Lite +3%
83.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2019 March 2018
Release date October 2019 March 2018
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.35 W/kg 0.75 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.83 W/kg 1.21 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A20s. But if the display and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P20 Lite.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A51 or Galaxy A20s
2. Samsung Galaxy A20 or Galaxy A20s
3. Samsung Galaxy A30s or Galaxy A20s
4. Xiaomi Redmi 8 or Samsung Galaxy A20s
5. Samsung Galaxy M11 or Galaxy A20s
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T or Huawei P20 Lite
7. Huawei P30 or P20 Lite
8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 or Huawei P20 Lite
9. Huawei P40 or P20 Lite
10. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 or Huawei P20 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish