Samsung Galaxy A20s vs Huawei Y6p
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A20s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on September 23, 2019, against the Huawei Y6p, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20s
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Supports 15W fast charging
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1333 MHz
- 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (111K versus 96K)
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 150 and 135 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y6p
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Delivers 40% higher maximum brightness (538 against 384 nits)
- Reverse charging feature
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P22
- The phone is 8-months newer
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
55
61
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
25
21
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
74
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
53
55
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
56
59
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
51
53
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|20:9
|PPI
|259 ppi
|278 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.3%
|81.3%
|RGB color space
|94.5%
|94.4%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|36 ms
|25.4 ms
|Contrast
|914:1
|1444:1
Design and build
|Height
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
|Width
|77.5 mm (3.05 inches)
|74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green, Red
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
|MediaTek Helio P22
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 506
|PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1333 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A20s +11%
150
135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A20s +82%
900
495
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A20s +16%
111314
96374
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|EMUI 10.1
|OS size
|11 GB
|9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
|2:20 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4368 x 2912
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|6
|5G support
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|September 2019
|May 2020
|Release date
|October 2019
|August 2020
|Launch price
|~ 175 USD
|~ 137 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.35 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.83 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Y6p. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A20s.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1