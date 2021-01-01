Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A20s vs Huawei Y8p – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A20s vs Huawei Y8p

Самсунг Галакси А20с
Samsung Galaxy A20s
VS
Хуавей 8p
Huawei Y8p

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A20s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on September 23, 2019, against the Huawei Y8p, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20s
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y8p
  • 69% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (185K versus 110K)
  • 61% higher pixel density (418 vs 259 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Delivers 46% higher maximum brightness (560 against 384 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A20s
vs
Huawei Y8p

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 259 ppi 418 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 83.3% 83.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 94.5% -
Response time 36 ms -
Contrast 914:1 -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A20s
384 nits
Huawei Y8p +46%
560 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 157.4 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 77.5 mm (3.05 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 163 gramm (5.75 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Red Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A20s
83.3%
Huawei Y8p
83.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A20s and Huawei Y8p in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Mali-G51
GPU clock 650 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1333 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A20s
146
Huawei Y8p +124%
327
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A20s
894
Huawei Y8p +50%
1341
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A20s
110084
Huawei Y8p +69%
185544

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM One UI 2.0 EMUI 10.1
OS size 11 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) No
Full charging time 2:20 hr 2:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A20s
80.8 dB
Huawei Y8p
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced September 2019 May 2020
Release date October 2019 May 2020
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) 0.35 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.83 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Y8p is definitely a better buy.

