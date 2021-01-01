Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A20s vs Oppo A72 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A20s vs Oppo A72

Самсунг Галакси А20с
VS
Оппо А72
Samsung Galaxy A20s
Oppo A72

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A20s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on September 23, 2019, against the Oppo A72, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20s
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Oppo A72
  • 94% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (172K versus 89K)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • 56% higher pixel density (405 vs 259 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (471 against 383 nits)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A20s
vs
Oppo A72

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 259 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% 83.4%
Display tests
RGB color space 94.5% 98.6%
PWM - Not detected
Response time 36 ms 30.2 ms
Contrast 914:1 918:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A20s
383 nits
Oppo A72 +23%
471 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 162 mm (6.38 inches)
Width 77.5 mm (3.05 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Red White, Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A20s
83.3%
Oppo A72
83.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A20s and Oppo A72 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Adreno 610
GPU clock 650 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1333 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A20s
148
Oppo A72 +111%
312
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A20s
893
Oppo A72 +50%
1342
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A20s
78107
Oppo A72 +81%
141446
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A20s
89108
Oppo A72 +94%
172466

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM One UI 2.0 ColorOS 7.1
OS size 11 GB 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time 2:20 hr 1:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A20s
81.5 dB
Oppo A72 +6%
86.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2019 April 2020
Release date October 2019 June 2020
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 287 USD
SAR (head) 0.35 W/kg 0.48 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.83 W/kg 0.92 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo A72 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
