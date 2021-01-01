Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A20s vs Realme 8i – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A20s vs Oppo Realme 8i

Самсунг Галакси А20с
VS
Оппо Реалми 8i
Samsung Galaxy A20s
Oppo Realme 8i

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A20s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on September 23, 2019, against the Oppo Realme 8i, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20s
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8i
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • 54% higher pixel density (400 vs 259 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (541 against 389 nits)
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A20s
vs
Realme 8i

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 259 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% 84.6%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 94.5% -
Response time 36 ms -
Contrast 914:1 -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A20s
389 nits
Realme 8i +39%
541 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 77.5 mm (3.05 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Red Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A20s
83.3%
Realme 8i +2%
84.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A20s and Oppo Realme 8i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 MediaTek Helio G96
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock 650 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1333 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A20s
150
Realme 8i +261%
541
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A20s
903
Realme 8i +112%
1914
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A20s
103390
Realme 8i
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 Realme UI 2.0
OS size 11 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:20 hr 2:21 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A20s
n/a
Realme 8i
17:49 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A20s
n/a
Realme 8i
13:59 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A20s
n/a
Realme 8i
42:09 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No -
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/1.31" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.1
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.0"
Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono -
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A20s
81.5 dB
Realme 8i
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2019 September 2021
Release date October 2019 September 2021
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 173 USD
SAR (head) 0.35 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.83 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 8i is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A20s or Xiaomi Mi A3
2. Samsung Galaxy A20s or Samsung Galaxy A31
3. Samsung Galaxy A20s or Samsung Galaxy A20e
4. Samsung Galaxy A20s or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
5. Samsung Galaxy A20s or Samsung Galaxy M21
6. Oppo Realme 8i or Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
7. Oppo Realme 8i or Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
8. Oppo Realme 8i or Xiaomi Redmi 10
9. Oppo Realme 8i or Oppo Realme 8
10. Oppo Realme 8i or Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish