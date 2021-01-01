Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A20s vs Galaxy A01 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A20s vs Galaxy A01

Самсунг Галакси А20с
Samsung Galaxy A20s
VS
Самсунг Галакси А01
Samsung Galaxy A01

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A20s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on September 23, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A01, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20s
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1333 MHz
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (110K versus 87K)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 8.2% more screen real estate
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A01
  • Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (428 against 384 nits)
  • 16% higher pixel density (301 vs 259 PPI)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 439
  • Weighs 34 grams less
  • 21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 177 and 146 points
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.6 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A20s
vs
Galaxy A01

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.5 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 259 ppi 301 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 83.3% 75.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 94.5% -
Response time 36 ms -
Contrast 914:1 -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A20s
384 nits
Galaxy A01 +11%
428 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 146.2 mm (5.76 inches)
Width 77.5 mm (3.05 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 149 gramm (5.26 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Red Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A20s +11%
83.3%
Galaxy A01
75.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A20s and Samsung Galaxy A01 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Adreno 505
GPU clock 650 MHz 450 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~48 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1333 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A20s
146
Galaxy A01 +21%
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A20s +10%
894
Galaxy A01
814
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A20s +26%
110084
Galaxy A01
87653

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM One UI 2.0 One UI 2
OS size 11 GB 7.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 15 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) No
Full charging time 2:20 hr 2:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/5"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A20s
80.8 dB
Galaxy A01
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced September 2019 December 2019
Release date October 2019 February 2020
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 100 USD
SAR (head) 0.35 W/kg 0.35 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.83 W/kg 1.56 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A20s is definitely a better buy.

