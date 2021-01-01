Samsung Galaxy A20s vs Galaxy A02
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A20s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on September 23, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A02, which is powered by Mediatek MT6739W and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20s
- 56% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (88K versus 56K)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Supports 15W fast charging
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1333 MHz
- Fingerprint scanner
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 450
- Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A02
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
53
59
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
24
16
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
68
65
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
52
47
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
56
58
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
50
49
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|20:9
|PPI
|259 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.3%
|81.9%
|RGB color space
|94.5%
|-
|Response time
|36 ms
|-
|Contrast
|914:1
|-
Design and build
|Height
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|164 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|77.5 mm (3.05 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|206 gramm (7.27 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green, Red
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
|Mediatek MT6739W
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|1500 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 506
|PowerVR GE8100
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|570 MHz
|FLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|~21 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1333 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A20s +38%
146
106
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A20s +124%
896
400
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
78913
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A20s +56%
88309
56474
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 10
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|One UI 2.0
|OS size
|11 GB
|9.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
|-
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|September 2019
|January 2021
|Release date
|October 2019
|January 2021
|Launch price
|~ 175 USD
|~ 112 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.35 W/kg
|0.65 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.83 W/kg
|1.71 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A20s. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A02.
