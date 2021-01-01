Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A21s vs Pixel 5a 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A21s vs Google Pixel 5a 5G

Самсунг Галакси А21с
VS
Гугл Пиксель 5a 5G
Samsung Galaxy A21s
Google Pixel 5a 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A21s (with Exynos 850) that was released on May 15, 2020, against the Google Pixel 5a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A21s
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Comes with 320 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4680 mAh
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5a 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Delivers 77% higher maximum brightness (856 against 483 nits)
  • 54% higher pixel density (415 vs 270 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Stereo speakers
  • OLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A21s
vs
Pixel 5a 5G

Display

Type PLS TFT OLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.34 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82.8% 85%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 88.4% -
PWM 500 Hz -
Response time 30.4 ms -
Contrast 1500:1 -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A21s
483 nits
Pixel 5a 5G +77%
856 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 154.9 mm (6.1 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A21s
82.8%
Pixel 5a 5G +3%
85%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A21s and Google Pixel 5a 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP1 Adreno 620
GPU clock 820 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~26 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A21s
188
Pixel 5a 5G +245%
648
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A21s
1095
Pixel 5a 5G +79%
1961
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM One UI 3.0 Stock Android
OS size 12 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4680 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A21s
18:02 hr
Pixel 5a 5G +1%
18:27 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A21s
17:29 hr
Pixel 5a 5G +23%
21:32 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A21s +21%
39:38 hr
Pixel 5a 5G
32:57 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (23rd and 18th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/4.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 15
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A21s
79.5 dB
Pixel 5a 5G
n/a

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced May 2020 August 2021
Release date June 2020 October 2020
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 421 USD
SAR (head) 0.23 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 5a 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A21s or Galaxy A30
2. Galaxy A21s or Galaxy A51
3. Galaxy A21s or Galaxy A30s
4. Galaxy A21s or Galaxy M31
5. Galaxy A21s or Galaxy A10s
6. Pixel 5a 5G or Galaxy S21
7. Pixel 5a 5G or Galaxy S20
8. Pixel 5a 5G or iPhone 12
9. Pixel 5a 5G or Pixel 4a

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish