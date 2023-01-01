Samsung Galaxy A21s vs Google Pixel 7 VS Samsung Galaxy A21s Google Pixel 7 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A21s (with Exynos 850) that was released on May 15, 2020, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 29 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A21s Shows 21% longer battery life (35:07 vs 29:08 hours)

Shows 21% longer battery life (35:07 vs 29:08 hours) Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB Comes with 645 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4355 mAh

Comes with 645 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4355 mAh Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) 5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (748K versus 150K)

5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (748K versus 150K) Delivers 98% higher peak brightness (964 against 487 nits)

Delivers 98% higher peak brightness (964 against 487 nits) Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz 54% higher pixel density (416 vs 270 PPI)

54% higher pixel density (416 vs 270 PPI) Supports wireless charging up to 20W

Supports wireless charging up to 20W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS The phone is 2-years and 5-months newer

The phone is 2-years and 5-months newer Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT AMOLED Size 6.5 inches 6.3 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 416 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 540 nits 450 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1400 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 82.8% 84.9% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 88.4% 98.5% PWM 500 Hz 360 Hz Response time 30.4 ms 3 ms Contrast 1500:1 ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A21s 487 nits Pixel 7 +98% 964 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches) Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Blue, Red White, Black, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A21s 82.8% Pixel 7 +3% 84.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 3, 4 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 1866 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 13 ROM One UI 4.1 Stock Android OS size 12 GB 14 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4355 mAh Charge power 15 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (20 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (48% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:10 hr 1:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:34 hr 10:13 hr Watching video 14:21 hr 16:16 hr Gaming 05:26 hr 05:26 hr Standby 120 hr 73 hr General battery life Galaxy A21s +21% 35:07 hr Pixel 7 29:08 hr Smartphone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion No 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 114° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 10.8 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3648 x 2736 Aperture f/2.2 - Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.1" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A21s n/a Pixel 7 145 Video quality Galaxy A21s n/a Pixel 7 143 Generic camera score Galaxy A21s n/a Pixel 7 140

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy A21s 79.5 dB Pixel 7 +11% 88.3 dB

Other Category Budget Flagship Announced May 2020 October 2022 Release date June 2020 October 2022 SAR (head) 0.23 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 is definitely a better buy.