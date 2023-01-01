Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A21s vs Pixel 7 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A21s vs Google Pixel 7 Pro

47 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A21s
VS
77 out of 100
Google Pixel 7 Pro
Samsung Galaxy A21s
Google Pixel 7 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A21s (with Exynos 850) that was released on May 15, 2020, against the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 30 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A21s
  • Shows 29% longer battery life (35:07 vs 27:19 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Weighs 20 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 5.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (789K versus 151K)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 124% higher peak brightness (1088 against 486 nits)
  • 90% higher pixel density (512 vs 270 PPI)
  • Handles wireless charging up to 23W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A21s and Google Pixel 7 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A21s
vs
Pixel 7 Pro

Display

Type PLS TFT AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 512 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 540 nits 550 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1500 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 82.8% 88.7%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 88.4% 97%
PWM 500 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 30.4 ms 4 ms
Contrast 1500:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A21s
486 nits
Pixel 7 Pro +124%
1088 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 212 g (7.48 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red White, Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A21s
82.8%
Pixel 7 Pro +7%
88.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A21s and Google Pixel 7 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 Google Tensor G2
Max clock 2000 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP1 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 820 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~126 GFLOPS ~1153 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A21s
189
Pixel 7 Pro +458%
1054
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A21s
1106
Pixel 7 Pro +188%
3183
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A21s
151994
Pixel 7 Pro +419%
789237
CPU 44624 213533
GPU 25424 317412
Memory 39130 110534
UX 42938 149583
Total score 151994 789237
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A21s
424
Pixel 7 Pro +1408%
6393
Max surface temperature 43.2 °C 44.9 °C
Stability 98% 71%
Graphics test 2 FPS 38 FPS
Graphics score 424 6393
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy A21s
5466
Pixel 7 Pro +111%
11509
Web score 4684 9113
Video editing 5131 6731
Photo editing 9324 18371
Data manipulation 4013 10813
Writing score 5248 16272
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 3, 4 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 13
ROM One UI 4.1 Stock Android
OS size 12 GB 14 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 15 W 23 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (23 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (46% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr 1:49 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:34 hr 09:10 hr
Watching video 14:21 hr 14:51 hr
Gaming 05:26 hr 04:48 hr
Standby 120 hr 76 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A21s +29%
35:07 hr
Pixel 7 Pro
27:19 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 126°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/2.2 -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A21s
79.5 dB
Pixel 7 Pro +11%
88.4 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced May 2020 October 2022
Release date June 2020 October 2022
SAR (head) 0.23 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger - Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 Pro is definitely a better buy.

