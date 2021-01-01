Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A21s vs Honor 8A – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A21s vs Huawei Honor 8A

Самсунг Галакси А21с
Samsung Galaxy A21s
VS
Хуавей Хонор 8А
Huawei Honor 8A

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A21s (with Exynos 850) that was released on May 15, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 8A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A21s
  • Comes with 1980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3020 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Has a 0.41 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8A
  • Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (538 against 486 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Weighs 42 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A21s
vs
Honor 8A

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.09 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.8% 79.52%
Display tests
RGB color space 88.4% 98.1%
PWM 500 Hz Not detected
Response time 30.4 ms 36.4 ms
Contrast 1500:1 1111:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A21s
486 nits
Honor 8A +11%
538 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A21s +4%
82.8%
Honor 8A
79.52%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A21s and Huawei Honor 8A in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP6 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 820 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~26 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A21s +6%
188
Honor 8A
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A21s +22%
1090
Honor 8A
896
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A21s
108280
Honor 8A
108424

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0
ROM One UI 2,0 EMUI 9
OS size 12 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 15 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) No
Full charging time 2:10 hr 3:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A21s
18:02 hr
Honor 8A
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A21s
17:29 hr
Honor 8A
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A21s
39:38 hr
Honor 8A
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A21s
78.8 dB
Honor 8A +12%
88.6 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced May 2020 January 2019
Release date June 2020 March 2019
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.23 W/kg 0.154 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg 0.63 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A21s is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (80%)
1 (20%)
Total votes: 5

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A21s
2. Samsung Galaxy A31 and Galaxy A21s
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Samsung Galaxy A21s
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Samsung Galaxy A21s
5. Samsung Galaxy A20s and Galaxy A21s
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Huawei Honor 8A
7. Xiaomi Redmi 8 and Huawei Honor 8A
8. Huawei Honor 9 Lite and Honor 8A
9. Huawei Honor 8S and Honor 8A
10. Huawei Honor 8A Prime and Honor 8A

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish